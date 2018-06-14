You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Oxley unit invests in Vietnam companies

Thu, Jun 14, 2018 - 2:02 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

OXLEY subsidiary, Oxley MK Holdings Vietnam Company, has subscribed for 49 per cent of the charter capital in MK Thao Dien Company for 19.6 billion Vietnamese dong (S$1.14 million).

MK Development Management Company holds the remaining 51 per cent.

MK Thao Dien was incorporated in Vietnam in August last year, and has been dormant since. The plan is for the company to "undertake property development projects in Ho Chi Minh City", Oxley said. Its investment will be funded by internal resources.

In a separate filing to the Singapore Exchange, Oxley said that its joint venture company in Vietnam, Oxley MK Hanoi Joint Stock Company, has seen its capital increase from 20 billion dong to 320 billion dong, with additional shares issued to shareholders of Oxley MK Hanoi in proportion to their shareholdings. Oxley MK Holdings Vietnam has a stake of 20 per cent in the joint venture.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In addition, Oxley MK Holdings Vietnam has acquired 2.88 million shares from one of the joint venture partners, Tran, for some 65.96 billion dong. Therefore, its stake in Oxley MK Hanoi has since risen from 20 per cent to 29 per cent. 

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_140618_1.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Startups

Can Grab get its hands on more money?

BT_20180614_UWCUP14_3471118.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Life & Culture

Russia's ready to kick off month-long World Cup party

BP_Lum_140618_8.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux crisis puts focus on its management

Most Read

1 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
2 Astrea IV offering of Class A-1 bonds 7.4 times subscribed
3 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
4 Trump, Kim pledge to work towards 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula at Singapore summit
5 Malaysian financier Jho Low hiding in Macau: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Value of IPOs by Singapore issuers up 78% in H1

BP_Federal Reserve_140618_14.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Government & Economy

US Federal Reserve raises key interest rate to 1.75-2%, signals 2 more rate hikes this year

Jun 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA investigating serious allegations made by passenger on delayed Singapore-India flight

Jun 14, 2018
Stocks

World Cup fever cools stock market trading: DBS Group Research

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening