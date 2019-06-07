You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Pacific Star's independent director, 2 non-executive directors step down

Fri, Jun 07, 2019 - 8:11 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

THREE directors of Catalist-listed Pacific Star Development resigned on Friday, amid the firm's strategic shift from the aluminium business to property development and new board appointments in the past week.

In separate bourse filings, Pacific Star announced that independent director Heng Su-Ling Mae and non-executive directors Peh Siong Woon Terence and Tan Hai Peng Micheal will be stepping down from the board.

Ms Heng is stepping down to focus on her present work, while Mr Tan is looking to focus on "primary work commitments", Pacific Star said.

In addition, all three directors are "of the view that it is an appropriate time to step down and let the new board lead the company moving forward", according to the filings.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On June 4, Pacific Star announced the appointment of a new executive chairman Ying Wei Hsein and independent directors Leow Chin Boon and Bob Low. Late last month, the company said that it is liquidating its aluminium business division to focus on property development instead.

Based on the current board composition, Pacific Star has yet to meet the minimum requirement of having three non-executive directors in its Audit Committee. The company will look to fulfil the requirement no later than three months from now, it said on Friday.

Shares of Pacific Star last traded at S$0.15 on June 4.

Companies & Markets

FSL Trust gets cash offer of S$0.0585 per unit from sponsor

Oxley receives aggregate S$210m from first completion of Chevron House sale

Accrelist axes launch of AI retail tech, extends MoU deadline with F&B software firm

Boardroom free float falls below 10% threshold

SPHMBO partners One Raffles Place to install mega LED screen

Boardroom calls for trading halt amid sale offer exercise

Editor's Choice

BP_private homes_070619_1.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Real Estate

Govt pares land supply for private homes amid demand and supply concerns

BT_20190607_JLC_3802450.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge

BP_SGX_070619_9.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Queries over missing S$33m: Allied Tech outlines escrow account fund flows

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in State Courts
2 JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge
3 Six more firms to be placed on SGX watch-list from June 6
4 Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment
5 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Heng Swee Keat _070619_36.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Government & Economy

International collaboration, whole of society approach needed for sustainable future: DPM Heng

file6uxadrk2y5eivrivaqu.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

003_Bukom_09 July 2011.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Shell boosts Singapore's Bukom refinery storage by around 1.3m barrels

Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust secures up to A$170m in loan facilities

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening