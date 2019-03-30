Patrick Ang succeeds Lee Eng Beng as managing partner at Rajah & Tann S'pore

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
RAJAH & Tann Singapore deputy managing partner, Patrick Ang, 55, is taking over from Senior Counsel Lee Eng Beng, 52, as managing partner, effective March 31, the law firm announced on Friday.
Mr Lee will remain as senior partner and chairman of Rajah & Tann Asia
