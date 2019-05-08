You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Perennial Hldgs posts Q1 net loss of S$26.9m

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

Singapore

HIGHER finance costs and the absence of a one-off gain dampened results for real estate developer Perennial Real Estate Holdings in its first quarter ended March 31.

It fell into the red, posting a net loss of S$26.9 million, from net profit of S$5.1 million in the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux fends off move by seven banks to opt out of moratorium

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

lwx_hdb_090519_2.jpg
May 8, 2019
Real Estate

Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee

lwx_K S_090519_3.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Fake news law: appeal process would be fast, simple and low-cost: Shanmugam

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening