Perennial Q2 profit halves to S$8.6m with Capitol fully consolidated
H1 profit down 75.3%, partly due to absence of year-ago one-off gain from partial divestment of TripleOne Somerset
PERENNIAL Real Estate Holdings' second-quarter net profit halved to S$8.6 million from S$17.1 million a year ago as it fully consolidated debt and costs of Capitol Singapore and recognised lower fair value gains in China.
On a per-share basis, profit for the three months
