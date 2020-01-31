You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Perennial Real Estate to invest in mixed-use Colombo development via JV

Fri, Jan 31, 2020 - 11:01 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

PERENNIAL Real Estate Holdings has, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Perennial EM Holdings (PEMH), entered into a joint venture (JV) to invest in a mixed-use development in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The mixed-use development will comprise residential, office and retail components, and is expected to have a total gross floor area of about 120,000 square metres. The total expected contribution by Perennial for the JV is US$17.5 million and is expected to be funded by a combination of internal cash, sales of residential and office units, as well as bank borrowings (if available).

Other members of the JV are HPRY Holdings, Hong Lee Holdings (HLH), Longhlin Asia (LAL) and an unrelated party. PEMH will hold 31.25 per cent in the JV company, Perennial CBL (PCBL).

PCBL and Pyramid Wilmar Plantations will, in turn, hold stakes of 80 per cent and 20 per cent respectively in Perennial Real Estate Lanka, which will acquire the land and develop the project.

The JV with HPRY, HLH and LAL in relation to PCBL, and the JV between PCBL and Pyramid in relation to the Perennial Real Estate Lanka, are considered interested-person transactions. This is because HPRY is wholly owned by Kuok Khoon Hong, a director and controlling shareholder of Perennial. HLH and LAL are associates of Mr Kuok. Meanwhile, Pyramid is an indirect 87.5 per cent subsidiary of Wilmar International, which is a controlling shareholder of Perennial.

SEE ALSO

Singapore set to become world's first sustainable palm oil nation

Pua Seck Guan, a director and substantial shareholder of Perennial, is also a director of Wilmar International and PEMH.

Perennial's Audit and Risk Committee reviewed the various investments and proposed terms of the JV and is satisfied that they are on normal commercial terms, the announcement said.

Companies & Markets

Isetan axes tenancy with Japan Food Town after non-payment issues

Ascendas Reit posts 12.3% drop in Q3 DPU to 3.507 S cents

Indonesian coal firm Resources Global makes year's first SGX debut at S$0.21

Singapore Airlines proposes joint venture with Japan's ANA

VibroPower warns of FY19 loss; unit seeks to recover S$1.7m loan

Stocks to watch: SIA, BreadTalk, Olam, ComfortDelGro, AA Reit, OUE C-Reit

BREAKING

Jan 31, 2020 10:26 PM
Companies & Markets

Isetan axes tenancy with Japan Food Town after non-payment issues

ISETAN (Singapore) on Friday issued a notice to quit to Japan Food Town Development for non-payment of certain sums...

Jan 31, 2020 08:31 PM
Government & Economy

First Singaporean confirmed to have Wuhan virus; was on Scoot flight from city

A 47-year-old woman who travelled to Wuhan with her family has been confirmed as the first Singaporean with the...

Jan 31, 2020 07:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Ascendas Reit posts 12.3% drop in Q3 DPU to 3.507 S cents

ASCENDAS Reit's distribution per unit (DPU) for the third quarter of FY2019 fell 12.3 per cent year-on-year to 3.507...

Jan 31, 2020 06:57 PM
Transport

Billionaire Lawrence Stroll shifts Aston Martin into the fast lane

[LONDON] Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll has agreed to buy up to 20 per cent of Aston Martin and rename his...

Jan 31, 2020 06:53 PM
Banking & Finance

Want to own a Ferrari? Now you can through a new digital token

[NEW YORK] Always dreamed of owning a Ferrari but can't afford it? Well, this may sound vaguely familiar: The...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly