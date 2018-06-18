You are here

Perry Ellis taken private by founder in deal with Fortress

CLOTHING designer-retailer Perry Ellis International Inc agreed to be taken private by its founder, George Feldenkreis, in a US$437 million deal after Mr Feldenkreis spent months pushing for the company to be sold.

Investors will get US$27.50 a share in cash, the Miami-based company said on Saturday in a statement. That's the same as Mr Feldenkreis's initial offer, and below the closing price on Friday. It's about 19 per cent more than the price on Feb 6, when Mr Feldenkreis's efforts became public after markets closed.

"This transaction delivers an immediate cash premium and is in the best interest of all Perry Ellis shareholders," J David Scheiner, the non-executive chairman of Perry Ellis, said in the statement.

Fortress Credit Advisors LLC is providing US$282 million in financing, with the rest coming from the Feldenkreis family and Wells Fargo Bank, according to the statement.

Mr Feldenkreis had said that the board wasn't doing a good job and that going private would let the company take a long-term view to confront challenges facing the clothing industry.

"I am not comfortable with the motivations, strategy and oversight of the existing board and believe shareholder value will suffer under this board's stewardship," he said in a filing in February. "The company, its licensees and its employees would benefit greatly in the long run from private ownership."

Mr Feldenkreis helped found the company that became Perry Ellis in 1967 and was its long-time chief executive officer. He left the chairman role in September and his son, Oscar, is the current CEO.

After the deal is completed, the elder Feldenkreis will return to a management role while Oscar will stay on as CEO, according to the Saturday statement.

"As a private company, Perry Ellis will be best positioned to make investments in digital innovation, artificial intelligence and marketing, that support our long term strategy," George Feldenkreis said in Saturday's statement. BLOOMBERG

