You are here
Petronas keeps mum on identity of new chairman
Malaysian media has identified Hassan Marican but the national oil company has not confirmed it
Singapore
MALAYSIA'S national oil company Petronas confirmed on Monday the appointment of a new chairman is in the pipeline but stopped short of commenting on talk that Hassan Marican, who helms Sembcorp Marine's board, is being considered for the position.
Sidek Hassan retired as
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg