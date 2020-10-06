Phillip SGD money market ETF debuts on SGX with initial AUM of S$100m

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THE first Singapore-domiciled money market exchange-traded fund (ETF) started trading on the Singapore bourse on Monday with S$100 million in initial assets under management.
The ETF aims to offer fund managers and brokerage firms an additional liquidity management tool...
