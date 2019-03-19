You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Pine Capital sees exit of two independent directors

Tue, Mar 19, 2019 - 9:25 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

PINE Capital's independent directors Chong Chee Hoong and Roy Ling have resigned, effective March 18, the Catalist-listed investment firm said in a bourse filing on Tuesday just before the market opened.

Mr Chong was the acting independent non-executive chairman and the independent director of the company, while Mr Ling was the lead independent director.

Both Mr Chong and Mr Ling had quit as they were unable to obtain sufficient information in a timely manner to discharge fiduciary responsibilities. They were also not able to make an assessment on the state of affairs in the group, the filing said.

The move follows the resignation of interim CEO and executive chairman Tan Choon Wee, effective March 1, 2019. Mr Tan had quit in view of a requisition letter by shareholders Jessie Sun, Pine Partners Pte Ltd and JMO Pte Ltd, to convene an extraordinary general meeting to remove him, Mr Chong and Mr Ling as directors of Pine Capital. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Separately at the time, Pine Capital appointed Tomi-Jae Wanlun Tjio as an independent director.

Shares of the company traded flat at S$0.002 on Monday.

Companies & Markets

SIIC unit to take 51% stake in joint venture company for Shandong project

SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed rate bonds for institutional, retail investors

KLW gets S$250,000 cashier's order for settlement payment after bounced cheque

Novo Tellus to be Procurri's largest shareholder with 30% stake

CapitaLand Commercial Trust pursues S$1.5b Duo office tower

Confusion over whether ex-CEO still has role in Yuuzoo

Editor's Choice

BT_20190319_CCDUBAI18ECGM_3727831.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Garage

Singapore firms eye Dubai as emirate emerges as startup hub

lwx_YuuZoo_190319_1.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Confusion over whether ex-CEO still has role in Yuuzoo

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role
3 Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback
4 CapitaLand CEO gets S$4.2m pay package for 2018
5 GIC concerned about 'high uncertainty' in global investment environment: CEO
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190319_CCDUBAI18ECGM_3727831.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Garage

Singapore firms eye Dubai as emirate emerges as startup hub

lwx_CapitaLand_190319_33.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Commercial Trust pursues S$1.5b Duo office tower

Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed rate bonds for institutional, retail investors

Mar 19, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: First Sponsor, Lian Beng, CapitaLand, CDL

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening