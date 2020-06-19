You are here

Popular grocery items cost more during pandemic, but most supplies not disrupted: Sheng Siong

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 9:03 PM
PRICES of popular brands of household essentials have gone up during the coronavirus pandemic, even as the supplies of most items have remained unaffected, mainboard-listed supermarket chain Sheng Siong Group told shareholders on Friday.

It also expects variable costs such as inventory,...

