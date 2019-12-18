You are here

Procurri partners Ingram Micro to beef up IT asset disposition capabilities

Wed, Dec 18, 2019 - 9:48 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED data centre services firm Procurri has entered into a "strategic relationship" with Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services to offer a complete global IT asset disposition (ITAD) solution, it said on Wednesday.

The partners will work together to offer ITAD, asset recovery and recycling services in over 80 countries, inclusive of 26 global ITAD processing facilities, to meet their global clients' value recovery, compliance, security and environmental needs.

Procurri said in a bourse filing: "Leveraging the combined expertise and scale of both companies, Ingram Micro and Procurri's ITAD solution increase service capabilities for all IT equipment within an organisation's infrastructure, from distributed assets to the data centre."

Todd Zegers, vice-president of ITAD, commerce and lifecycle services for Ingram Micro, said: "Partnering Procurri elevates our ITAD offerings in an ever-changing marketplace to provide a more comprehensive ITAD solution for our clients. We are excited to bring our organisations together and offer our clients additional expertise in enterprise data centre disposition and remarketing."

Sean Murphy, Procurri's chairman and global chief executive officer, said: "We believe that our expertise in enterprise data centre disposition and remarketing will work well with Ingram Micro's ITAD solutions to bring a fuller and wider array of ITAD services to corporate clients globally."

