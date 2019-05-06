You are here

Property and finance veteran Lim Hua Tiong named first Frasers Property Vietnam CEO

Mon, May 06, 2019 - 1:54 PM
Lim Hua Tiong.jpg
Frasers Property has appointed Lim Hua Tiong as its first chief executive officer of Frasers Property Vietnam.
PHOTO: FRASERS PROPERTY

FRASERS Property has on Monday appointed Lim Hua Tiong as its first chief executive officer of Frasers Property Vietnam.

He will be based in Ho Chi Minh City, and will report to Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, group chief executive officer of Frasers Property.

Mr Lim has close to 20 years of experience in the property and finance sectors, and was most recently chief executive officer, Vietnam for CFLD International, and general manager of Vietnam for CapitaLand.

“Having experienced firsthand the energy of Vietnam’s economy and the vibrancy of its real estate market, I look forward to working with Frasers Property’s experienced team on the ground and colleagues across the group to execute our strategy for Vietnam,” he said.

Frasers Property’s presence in Vietnam includes two Ho Chi Minh City properties: Me Linh Point Tower, a 21-storey retail and commercial development, which is a joint venture with Saigon Beer Alcohol and Beverage Corporation; and Q2 Thao Dien, its own commercial-residential mixed-use development. 

Mr Lim's appointment follows Frasers Centrepoint Asset Management's appointment of Richard Ng as chief executive officer-designate in April.

Frasers Property shares were down 1.59 per cent, or S$0.03, at S$1.86 as at 1.35pm.

