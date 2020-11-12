You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

PropNex net profit rises 10.6% in third quarter

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 9:35 AM
raphlim@sph.com.sg

REAL estate agency PropNex reported a 10.6 per cent improvement in its bottom line for its fiscal third quarter despite a dip in revenue, it said in an exchange filing on Thursday morning.

Net profit attributable to owners of the company grew to S$6.8 million for the three months ended Sept 30, 2020, from S$6.1 million in the year-ago period.

Revenue fell 3.3 per cent to S$118.5 million, from S$122.5 million in the year-ago period, mainly due to a decrease in commission income from agency services of about S$10 million due to the impact of Singapore's "circuit breaker", PropNex said.

This was partially offset by an increase in commission income from project marketing services of approximately S$6.6 million, driven by a higher number of transactions completed in Q3 2020.

Other income rose by 32.2 per cent year on year to S$1.6 million for the third quarter, mainly due to an increase of government grants under Singapore's Jobs Support Scheme.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Staff costs fell by 3.4 per cent to S$3.4 million on lower staff welfare expenses, as the annual staff retreat was cancelled. Other expenses decreased by 6.6 per cent to S$1.9 million due to lower advertising and marketing expenses.

Earnings per share for the quarter was 1.83 Singapore cents, up from 1.65 cents in the year-ago period.

"We adapted our marketing approach quickly to safe-distancing measures when the pandemic first struck," said Ismail Gafoor, co-founder, executive chairman and chief executive of PropNex, noting that the company adopted digital technology such as online consumer seminars and a virtual property expo.

"We managed to increase our market share across three segments - new launches, private resale and HDB resale - over this period, allowing us to grow our net profit after tax by 9.3 per cent despite the very challenging operating environment," he added.

With Covid-19 measures likely to extend into 2021, the group believes that digital tools, such as virtual showflats, will continue to serve as an additional touchpoint for developers and salespersons to connect with potential buyers, Mr Ismail said.

For the nine months to September, PropNex reported an 82.8 per cent increase in net profit at S$21.6 million, from S$11.8 million during the same period last year. Revenue grew 24.6 per cent year on year to S$360 million.

"Despite the pandemic and economic uncertainties, the Singapore real estate industry has performed well in the third quarter of 2020," PropNex said, adding that this was largely on the back of strong domestic demand in both the private residential and public housing segments.

"The group believes that the momentum is likely to continue to the fourth quarter, and overall transaction volume for the full year of 2020 is expected to remain strong."

PropNex shares were trading flat at 69.5 Singapore cents as at 9.32am on Thursday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 12, 2020 10:29 AM
Companies & Markets

Asian Pay TV posts Q3 DPU of 0.25 S cent

MAINBOARD-LISTED Asian Pay Television Trust (APTT) has declared an ordinary interim distribution per unit (DPU) of 0...

Nov 12, 2020 10:07 AM
Stocks

South-east Asia stocks' time to shine has finally arrived

[HONG KONG] South-east Asian stocks, hit particularly hard by the shutdown of tourism and other service industries,...

Nov 12, 2020 10:03 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares trade flat as vaccine winners catch breath

[BENGALURU] Australia's benchmark share index paused on Thursday, after a five-day rally, as losses in energy,...

Nov 12, 2020 09:56 AM
Government & Economy

Biden names longtime aide Ron Klain as White House chief of staff

[WASHINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday announced he has chosen Ron Klain, a seasoned Democratic...

Nov 12, 2020 09:52 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares edge up at Thursday's open; STI up 0.2%

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Thursday, tracking overnight gains from Wall Street as technology stocks recovered...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CapitaLand has a global philanthropic footprint in battle against Covid-19

Issues hit shoppers using GrabPay at start of 11.11 sales

Cybersecurity talent gap leaves Singapore firms exposed

Rates gaming on mortgage relief in Singapore set to unwind

URA's removal of some price information puts data transparency in focus

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for