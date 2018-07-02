You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

PropNex says BT report was not inaccurate

Mon, Jul 02, 2018 - 6:09 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

PROPNEX Realty, the largest real estate agency in Singapore that made its trading debut on Monday, has clarified that the "inaccuracies" that it had referred to in response to a Business Times article on its IPO prospectus was "not in relation to the article in itself". 

"This was in relation to certain feedback attributed to observers and members of the public that were cited in the said articles. This was not in relation to The Business Times article in itself," it said. "We apologise for this misunderstanding and regret any inconvenience caused."

PropNex was referring to The Business Times article dated June 21, 2018 entitled “S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents’ transfer causing a stir” and The Straits Times article dated June 21, 2018 entitled “PropNex’s IPO document yields a couple of surprises”.

In those articles, it was reported that the S$5 million value pegged to PropNex's business takeover agreement with Dennis Wee Realty last year in the IPO prospectus lodged by PropNex has raised the eyebrows of many observers, who keenly recalled that the transaction was previously said to have no dollar value.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It said that the business takeover agreement between PropNex and Dennis Wee signed on Nov 29, 2017 superseded earlier arrangements, including the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed on June 10 last year. The MOU did not include terms relating to any sum or consideration. 

PropNex made its trading debut on the Singapore stock exchange on Monday. It closed at S$0.715, up 10 per cent from its IPO price of S$0.65.

Editor's Choice

BP_$$_020718_2.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms

BT_20180702_LSDBS_3486604.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS eyes Taiwan, Japan, Europe in hunt for bonds growth

BT_20180702_JLTOP2_3487119.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

More interest in green products: Soc Gen

Most Read

1 Bitcoin bloodbath nears dot-com levels as many tokens go to zero
2 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
3 CIMB rolls out "first online application" for S'pore-dollar fixed deposit
4 Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2: URA flash estimates
5 PropNex's IPO public tranche subscribed 24.6 times
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc70tviqabqgo1fc2zj5xb_doc6vhbzk6tbszlz0vfc45.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2: URA flash estimates

doc70tuxhzb5x11aq1wbcvu_doc70ns1pyuy8go4uj6p8u.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices down 1.5% in Q2 y-o-y; 2018 BTO supply to be cut to 16,000 from 17,000

file6u61jy10ebtp430sd1l.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Stocks

PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece

Jul 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Vard to hold second EGM on delisting on July 24; Fincantieri extends offer to Aug 7

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening