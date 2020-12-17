You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Proposed acquisition of Tianjin Zhong Xin shares by controlling shareholder may be behind share price surge

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 7:29 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

A PROPOSED acquisition of shares in Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical Group by its controlling shareholder may have been behind the price surge in shares of the company on Thursday.

Tianjin Zhong Xin disclosed this on Thursday evening after its share price rose more than 11 per cent on Thursday morning, prompting a query from the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

The counter hit an intraday high of US$1.10 before easing slightly to US$1.05, up 11.7 per cent or US$0.11 before the midday break.

It continued its upward trajectory in the afternoon, rising US$0.13 or 13.8 per cent to US$1.07 as at 2.41pm, with some 5.3 million shares changing hands. Tianjin Zhong Xin later called for a trading halt.

Responding to SGX on Thursday, Tianjin Zhong Xin said that its controlling shareholder, Tianjin Pharmaceutical Holdings, is contemplating an acquisition of shares in the company. However, discussions are ongoing and there is "no assurance that any definitive agreement or transaction will materialise".

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

As at Sept 28, Tianjin Pharmaceutical Holdings holds a 42.8 per cent interest in Tianjin Zhong Xin.

This comes as Tianjin Pharmaceutical Holdings' owner, Tianjin Bohai State-owned Assets Management, is in the process of transferring out 67 per cent of its stake in Tianjin Pharmaceutical Holdings via a public tender for sale, as part of a drive in China to reform the state-owned enterprise.

The reform is meant to introduce new investors, which may result in significant changes in the shareholding structure of Tianjin Pharmaceutical Holdings and a change of its actual controller.

Otherwise, Tianjin Zhong Xin said, it is not aware of any information not previously announced concerning the company, its subsidiaries or associated companies which might explain the unusual trading activity recently.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

GHY Culture & Media's IPO 16 times subscribed

Hoe Leong appeals to strike out Malaysian civil suit for alleged deceit, fraudulent misrepresentation

Hot stock: Tianjin Zhong Xin jumps 11.7%, gets SGX query

Shareholder of EH-Reit's manager files appeal to finance minister against removal

Broker's take: Maybank KE initiates Keppel Reit, Suntec Reit with 'sell'

Keppel to build vessel in the US worth S$600m; more bondholders accede to Floatel lock-up

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 17, 2020 07:16 PM
Companies & Markets

GHY Culture & Media's IPO 16 times subscribed

ENTERTAINMENT and content provider GHY Culture & Media Holding Co received applications from both retail and...

Dec 17, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 17, 2020 06:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Hoe Leong appeals to strike out Malaysian civil suit for alleged deceit, fraudulent misrepresentation

HOE Leong Corporation on Thursday said it has appealed to strike out a civil suit in Malaysia for alleged deceit and...

Dec 17, 2020 06:16 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong sets new climate disclosure rules, aligns with global standard

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong financial institutions and listed companies will have to disclose the financial impact of...

Dec 17, 2020 06:06 PM
Consumer

UK's largest watch retailer lifts forecast as demand improves

[ZURICH] Watches of Switzerland Group raised its revenue forecast after a stronger-than-expected first half,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Shareholder of EH-Reit's manager files appeal to finance minister against removal

Singapore shares falter as macroeconomic uncertainty lingers, STI down 0.5%

Rethinking technology talent for digital transformation

Thailand relaxes travel curbs for tourists from over 50 countries

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for