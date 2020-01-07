QAF's Australia business not affected by bushfires to date

ONGOING bushfires in Australia have not affected the properties of QAF's pork production business Rivalea Australia, nor materially affected its operations to date, the mainboard-listed food company said on Tuesday after market close.

Rivalea Australia's business is located principally in southern New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, with its largest farm in Corowa, NSW, about 160 km from the nearest substantial bushfire.

"There is some restriction to visibility due to smoke and the Rivalea management is closely monitoring the health and safety of its workers and herd whilst it persists," said QAF.

Stock feed deliveries to some customers are being affected with road closures and movement restrictions, but Rivalea is working to ensure vital feed supplies continue.

QAF added that Rivalea's sites are covered by insurance policies for the current bushfire risk, including for its property, livestock and business interruption.

Rivalea has undertaken relief efforts in support of firefighters and bushfire victims, and intends to offer further support to affected local farmers.

"All Rivalea employees and its herd are safe and the group will continue to monitor the situation closely, with the safety of its employees and herd as the priority," said QAF, adding that it may make further announcements as appropriate.