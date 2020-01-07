You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

QAF's Australia business not affected by bushfires to date

Tue, Jan 07, 2020 - 6:37 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

ONGOING bushfires in Australia have not affected the properties of QAF's pork production business Rivalea Australia, nor materially affected its operations to date, the mainboard-listed food company said on Tuesday after market close.

Rivalea Australia's business is located principally in southern New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, with its largest farm in Corowa, NSW, about 160 km from the nearest substantial bushfire.

"There is some restriction to visibility due to smoke and the Rivalea management is closely monitoring the health and safety of its workers and herd whilst it persists," said QAF.

Stock feed deliveries to some customers are being affected with road closures and movement restrictions, but Rivalea is working to ensure vital feed supplies continue.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

QAF added that Rivalea's sites are covered by insurance policies for the current bushfire risk, including for its property, livestock and business interruption.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: Singtel, ComfortDelGro, Ascendas Reit, Frasers Prop, Cache Logistics, Olam

Rivalea has undertaken relief efforts in support of firefighters and bushfire victims, and intends to offer further support to affected local farmers.

"All Rivalea employees and its herd are safe and the group will continue to monitor the situation closely, with the safety of its employees and herd as the priority," said QAF, adding that it may make further announcements as appropriate.

Companies & Markets

ISEC Healthcare proposes RM37.4m acquisition of Johor Bahru eye centre

M&A, yield play to drive Singapore equities market: Credit Suisse report

Jetstar outranks SIA for on-time performance: report

Astaka auditors flag going concern issue

Parts of Singtel's Optus network disrupted by fires

Singapore property players spared from crisis so far

BREAKING

Jan 7, 2020 06:45 PM
Transport

Arrest warrant issued in Japan for Carlos Ghosn's wife

[TOKYO] Prosecutors in Japan on Tuesday obtained an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn, wife of former Nissan chief...

Jan 7, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jan 7, 2020 06:26 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares post strong recovery, gain 0.9% on Tuesday

THE blue-chip index closed at 3,247.86, after an advance of 29.00 points or 0.9 per cent.
 

Jan 7, 2020 06:08 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 13.28...

Jan 7, 2020 05:02 PM
Consumer

Cautious consumers push sales down at British supermarket Morrisons

[LONDON] British supermarket Morrisons reported another fall in underlying sales over Christmas as a tough economic...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly