Qantas names John Mullen new chairman to lead board overhaul

QANTAS Airways named boardroom veteran John Mullen as its new chairman to help lead an overhaul of the airline following a string of scandals and missteps.

Mullen, the current chair of winemaker Treasury Wine Estates and logistics giant Bramble, and the former chair of Australia’s dominant telco Telstra Group, will join the Qantas board on July 1, the airline said in a statement Wednesday.

The appointment comes after the airline’s reputation was shredded by claims it sold tickets for thousands of flights it had already cancelled, leading to the early departure of former chief executive officer Alan Joyce. BLOOMBERG