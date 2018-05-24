You are here

QT Vascular enters into asset purchase and option agreement with Telefex; resumes trading

Thu, May 24, 2018 - 1:58 PM

MEDTECH firm QT Vascular on Thursday said it has entered into an asset purchase and option agreement with Teleflex
Life Sciences Unlimited Company and Teleflex Incorporated (Telefex) that could raise net proceeds of S$90.3 million after deducting expenses. 

Under the agreement, Telefex will acquire the firm's intellectual property rights to its non-drug coated coronary products (including Chocolate XD and Glider). The deal also provides Telefex with an option to purchase the drug coated coronary balloon catheter, known as Chocolate Heart, which is under development. 

QT Vascular is of the view that the potential sale represents an "attractive opportunity" for the group to realise the value of its products. In addition, sale proceeds will enable the group to further develop other products, and develop or acquire rights to new products. 

The consideration of about S$26.2 million to be paid by Telefex in cash for the non-drug coated coronary products comprises S$24.9 million paid directly to QT Vascular, with the remaining amount to be held by an escrow agent and released to the company 18 months following the proposed disposal, plus some milestone payments. 

Net proceeds from the proposed disposal is expected to amount to S$25.2 million, while net proceeds from the proposed option disposal is expected to add up to S$65.1 million after deducting estimated costs and expenses. 

The deal is subject to there being no regulatory prohibitions affecting the agreement, and approval from the company's shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting to be convened, among other things.  

QT Vascular has since requested the lifting of a trading halt it requested on Thursday morning, pending the release of this announcement. 

The counter closed at 1.8 Singapore cents apiece on Wednesday, up 12.5 per cent. 

