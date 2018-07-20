You are here

Rachel Eng resigns from boards of Olam International, StarHub

Fri, Jul 20, 2018 - 6:52 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

VETERAN corporate lawyer Rachel Eng will be stepping down from the boards of two listed companies, Olam International and StarHub.

This news come shortly after the announcement just last week that she is leaving WongPartnership to take up a new role with PwC's legal arm.

In a press statement on Friday, Olam said that Ms Eng will relinquish her position as an independent non-executive director on the board, effective from July 31, following the acceptance of her resignation.

Said Ms Eng: "With this new role, stepping down from the Olam board will allow me to devote more time to my new responsibilities. I am very proud to be associated with Olam for many years now, and I have enjoyed my involvement with the company in its pursuit of becoming a leading, global agri-business. Olam continues to impress me with its entrepreneurial spirit and its commitment to sustainability. I wish Olam, its management and staff success in all its future endeavours."

In response, Olam's chairman Lim Ah Doo said: "Rachel has a long association with Olam and a deep understanding of its development over the years, and I value her participation in the board and board committees discussions as well as her perspectives. On behalf of Olam’s board and management team, I would like to thank Rachel for her contributions to Olam and wish her the very best in her new role."

Separately, StarHub also announced on Friday that Ms Eng has resigned as its non-executive director. She was appointed as the telco's lead independent director, nominating committee chairman and audit committee member in 2015. 

On July 12, news broke that Ms Eng will stand down as partner and deputy chairman of WongPartnership with effect from Aug 31 after more than 23 years with the firm.

Over that period, she was involved in several initial public offerings on the Singapore Exchange, including the listing of Sasseur Reit, the first outlet mall real estate investment trust to go public in Asia.

