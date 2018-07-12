Rachel Eng retires from WongPartnership for PwC role

RACHEL Eng is retiring as a partner of WongPartnership to take up a new role with a Singapore law firm that is part of the PwC global legal network.

Ms Eng will stand down as partner and deputy chairman of WongPartnership with effect from Aug 31.

PwC Singapore’s executive chairman Yeoh Oon Jin said: “We are pleased to welcome Rachel to our PwC global legal network firm, which focuses primarily on legal services adjacent to PwC’s core services. I foresee that we will have opportunities to continue working with WongPartnership in areas outside our core capabilities.”

WongPartnership’s managing partner Ng Wai King said: “We are grateful to Rachel for her many contributions to the firm over the years. Rachel will be missed, but we can understand her desire to explore other opportunities outside WongPartnership. We wish her well in her new role.”

Alvin Yeo, chairman and senior partner of WongPartnership, said: “We have a strong working relationship with PwC Singapore, and have been involved in many of their initiatives including the merger of Pricewaterhouse and Coopers & Lybrand in 1998. Our collaboration will continue . . . We are sad to see Rachel leave us but we are happy to have her join an institution that has been a friend of WongPartnership for many years.”