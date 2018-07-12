You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Rachel Eng retires from WongPartnership for PwC role

Thu, Jul 12, 2018 - 5:31 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

RACHEL Eng is retiring as a partner of WongPartnership to take up a new role with a Singapore law firm that is part of the PwC global legal network.

Ms Eng will stand down as partner and deputy chairman of WongPartnership with effect from Aug 31.

PwC Singapore’s executive chairman Yeoh Oon Jin said: “We are pleased to welcome Rachel to our PwC global legal network firm, which focuses primarily on legal services adjacent to PwC’s core services. I foresee that we will have opportunities to continue working with WongPartnership in areas outside our core capabilities.”  

WongPartnership’s managing partner Ng Wai King said: “We are grateful to Rachel for her many contributions to the firm over the years. Rachel will be missed, but we can understand her desire to explore other opportunities outside WongPartnership. We wish her well in her new role.”

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Alvin Yeo, chairman and senior partner of WongPartnership, said: “We have a strong working relationship with PwC Singapore, and have been involved in many of their initiatives including the merger of Pricewaterhouse and Coopers & Lybrand in 1998. Our collaboration will continue . . . We are sad to see Rachel leave us but we are happy to have her join an institution that has been a friend of WongPartnership for many years.”

Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB downgrades Venture to 'hold', cuts target price to S$17.83

DBS, SGX launch financial education programme for budding investors

LHN clinches first management service project in Myanmar

Stocks to watch: POSH, Duty Free, SPH, Chaswood Resources

First Sponsor unit inks supplemental agreement over Chengdu project payment

POSH, Kerry TJ Logistics team up for Taiwan's offshore wind market

Editor's Choice

KIM_SGX16.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock pullback offers buys, but no clarity on H2 outlook

BT_20180712_ABCERTIS11_3498268.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Safe as houses, from Singapore to Qatar

BT_20180712_YOENBLOC12_3498362.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Real Estate

Smaller plots still in en bloc game

Most Read

1 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
2 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
3 Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate
4 Oxley deputy CEO buys S$873,000 of shares after stock's sharp fall
5 Mahathir says Singapore knows what Malaysia wants to do with HSR project
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGretail_110518_88.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales up 0.1% in May

Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, South Korea sign pacts to help SMEs, startups collaborate and go global

Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB downgrades Venture to 'hold', cuts target price to S$17.83

doc70z2syr7wcjo7aqtcbg_doc70z6cxk77idwj5kv6it.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

US fiscal, trade policies make it harder for Fed to time moves: ex-Treasury secretary

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening