You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Raffles Education names new director; shareholders approve property sale

Sun, Nov 17, 2019 - 5:28 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

RAFFLES Education has appointed Liu Ying Chun, the chief executive of its subsidiary Oriental University City Holdings HK (OUCHK), as a non-executive, non-independent director, the Mainboard-listed company announced in a bourse filing on Sunday. 

Mr Liu, who resides in China, was recommended by the nominating committee for his strong background in the country's education sector, Raffles Education said in the filing. Mr Liu will also serve as a member of the risk management committee. 

Mr Liu joined OUCHK, which is listed in Hong Kong, in 2010 and was appointed an executive director in 2014. He is also registered as a valuer with the China Appraisal Society and an auditor accredited by the National Audit Office of China.

Separately, at an extraordinary general meeting on Saturday, 99.88 per cent of votes cast by shareholders present were in favour of the company's proposed sale of the land plot at 1-3 Fitzwilliam Street, including the commercial building, located in New South Wales, Australia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Back in September, Raffles Education announced that its unit, Raffles Assets Asia, had entered an agreement with a third party to sell the property for A$80 million (S$74.7 million). Raffles Education had bought the property back in 2014 for A$29 million.  

SEE ALSO

Wealthy buyers go house-hunting in new cities

Shares of Raffles Education closed down 0.1 cent to S$0.084 on Friday.

Companies & Markets

Yanlord stake in UE crosses 50% mark, offer turns unconditional

Temasek Foundation partners US-based startup for outdoor cooling solution

Balanced approach

Singtel may be picking up, despite Q2 horror

IHH's Fortis takeover faces fresh legal hurdle after court order

Frasers Property full-year earnings fall 25%

BREAKING

Nov 17, 2019 05:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Yanlord stake in UE crosses 50% mark, offer turns unconditional

THE takeover offer of Chinese real estate player Yanlord Land Group for all ordinary shares of United Engineers (UE...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly