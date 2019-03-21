Raffles United gets in-principle SGX nod, major shareholder's undertaking for rights issue

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
BEARINGS and seals supplier Raffles United Holdings has received in-principle approval from the Singapore bourse for the listing of up to 234 million new shares under a one-for-one rights issue, and obtained an undertaking from its major
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg