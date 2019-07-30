You are here

Raffles United says will not restore free float if trading is suspended

Tue, Jul 30, 2019 - 6:39 PM
WATCH-LISTED bearings and seals supplier Raffles United said on Tuesday that it does not intend to restore its free float in the event that the Singapore Exchange (SGX) suspends trading in its shares.

So shareholders who do not accept the exit offer of S$0.065 in cash per share must “carefully evaluate the risk” of holding shares in a suspended or delisted company, Raffles United said.

Raffles United’s public float fell below the minimum 10 per cent threshold last week.

It said it intends to take steps to delist after the offer closes at 5.30 pm on Aug 14, although it is not clear if it will be allowed to delist.

There is no word yet from the SGX on whether Raffles United’s delisting bid will be panned, but under the old SGX listing rules (the general offer for Raffles United’s shares was launched before new rules took effect on July 11), an issuer cannot delist unless shareholders are given a “reasonable” exit offer, in the opinion of an independent financial adviser (IFA).

Here lies the ambiguity.

Asian Corporate Advisors, the IFA for Raffles United, has opined that the exit offer for Raffles United is “not reasonable from a financial point of view”, for the same reasons it used to explain why the offer is not fair.

Asian Corporate Advisors did not discuss whether the offer is reasonable in relation to other matters such as market liquidity, which is the standard practice.

So it remains to be seen if the exit offer passes the SGX’s test of what is reasonable.

If Raffles United is not allowed to delist, its shares will remain suspended.

The offeror has said that the offer price will not be revised.

The offeror, a vehicle for executive director Teo Xian-Hui Amanda Marie, controlled 92.14 per cent of all issued shares at the end of Monday.

