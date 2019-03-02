Reclaims Global prices IPO shares at S$0.23 each; targets Catalist debut on March 11

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
CONSTRUCTION service provider Reclaims Global on Friday launched its initial public offering (IPO) of 20 million shares at S$0.23 each.
The offer opened on March 1 and will close at noon on March 7, the company said in a media release. The shares are set to debut on the
