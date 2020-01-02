You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Refurbishments at AA Reit's NorthTech boost value to S$116.5m

Thu, Jan 02, 2020 - 8:07 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

THE manager of Aims Apac Reit (AA Reit) on Thursday announced that the base contract for the refurbishment at its industrial property NorthTech has been completed within budget. 

The enhancement works have also raised the property's value to S$116.5 million as at Jan 2, 2020, as valued by Savills Valuation and Professional Services, compared to S$102 million as valued at end-March 2018 by Colliers International Consultancy & Valuation (Singapore).

"The asset enhancement initiative (AEI) commenced in July 2018 and included upgrades to the drop-off porches, passenger lift lobbies and lift interiors, toilets, signages, external landscaping, and the air-conditioning system. There were also upgrades to the bicycle-parking area which saw the number of lots increase, in support of Singapore's car-lite vision.

"During the AEI, the property's rental income was not affected as the property remained operational while the upgrades were being carried out. As at 30 Sept 2019, NorthTech is fully occupied with a weighted average lease expiry of 3.29 years," the manager said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It added that it believes the government's new masterplan for Woodlands North Coast to develop and upgrade the area into a vibrant centre for commercial, industrial and residential use will further enhance the value of the property.

SEE ALSO

DBS sees hospitality sector as S-Reit 'dark horse' for 2020

BREAKING

Jan 2, 2020 06:47 PM
Banking & Finance

Chinese tech firm ByteDance guns for digibank licence in Singapore: sources

CHINA'S ByteDance Technology, which owns the popular video-sharing app TikTok, is said to have applied for a...

Jan 2, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jan 2, 2020 06:19 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares get strong start to 2020

THE Straits Times Index (STI) advanced by as much as 1 per cent before ending the session at 3,252.00, registering a...

Jan 2, 2020 04:42 PM
Banking & Finance

Ant Financial applies for Singapore digital banking licence

[HONG KONG] Billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Financial has applied for a digital banking licence in Singapore, as China's...

Jan 2, 2020 04:25 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets mostly up at open

[LONDON] European stock markets mostly rose at the open on Thursday, the first trading session of 2020.

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly