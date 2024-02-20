First Reit H2 DPU falls 6.1% to S$0.0124 on currency depreciation

HEALTHCARE real estate investment trust (Reit) First Reit on Tuesday (Feb 20) posted a 6.1 per cent decrease in distribution per unit (DPU) to S$0.0124 for the second half ended Dec 31, 2023, from S$0.0132 in the corresponding year-ago period.

The H2 DPU comprises a Q3 DPU of S$0.0062, which was paid out on Dec 22, 2023, as well as a Q4 DPU of S$0.0062, which will be disbursed on Mar 28.

This brings the Reit’s full-year DPU to S$0.0248, which is lower than the S$0.0264 in FY2022.

The decrease in the full-year DPU was due to a lower distributable income of S$51.4 million. This was down 1.9 per cent from S$52.4 million, coming on the back of higher financing costs and the depreciation of the Indonesian rupiah and Japanese yen against the Singapore dollar.

The fall in FY2023 DPU also took into account a one-off issuance of 431.1 million units in March 2022, to partially fund the acquisition of 12 nursing homes, resulting in an enlarged unit base.