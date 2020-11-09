You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Requisitioning shareholders fail to oust Vibropower's board at EGM

Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 8:55 PM
UPDATED Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 9:50 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

A GROUP of shareholders failed to oust the board of power generator supplier Vibropower Corporation at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Monday.

However, one of nine resolutions allowing directors to issue shares or convertible securities was passed.

Requisitioning shareholder Alex Chng had, together with his cousin Lim Eng Tiong, attempted to boot out all of VibroPower's three directors, including the company's founder Benedict Chen, and then appoint himself and two others to the board.

But all the resolutions for removal and appointments garnered about 40.95 per cent of votes each - a shade shy of the simple majority required to pass them.

But the resolution for a proposed share issue mandate was voted in by 58.67 per cent of votes, coming in the wake of a rights-cum-warrants issuance and placement already completed this year.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Riverstone's Q3 net profit up five fold with strong demand for gloves

Elite Commercial Reit posts higher-than-expected Q3 DPU

Vicom posts 5% fall in Patmi for Q3

Secretlab CEO Ian Ang named EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2020

Singtel associate Intouch in dispute with Thai ministry over satellite

No decision yet on whether to issue additional S$6.2b mandatory convertible bonds: SIA

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 9, 2020 09:30 PM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's Pavilion inks first long-term LNG deal with Qatar

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's Pavilion Energy said on Monday it inked a deal with Qatar Petroleum's trading unit to buy up...

Nov 9, 2020 09:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Riverstone's Q3 net profit up five fold with strong demand for gloves

MALAYSIAN glove maker Riverstone Holdings on Monday posted a five-fold increase in net profit to RM178.6 million (S$...

Nov 9, 2020 08:15 PM
Consumer

Pfizer, BioNTech say their Covid-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

[PARIS] Pfizer on Monday said its experimental vaccine was more than 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19...

Nov 9, 2020 07:18 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong's opposition to quit if China disqualifies any members

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's pro-democracy politicians will quit en masse if Beijing moves to disqualify any individual...

Nov 9, 2020 07:10 PM
Companies & Markets

Elite Commercial Reit posts higher-than-expected Q3 DPU

THE manager of Elite Commercial Reit on Monday posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.23 pence (S$0.02) for its...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

Singtel associate Intouch in dispute with Thai ministry over satellite

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

STI climbs 1.19% as Asian equities rally following Biden's win

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for