You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Resources Prima confirms Chongqing property deal off the table

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 9:40 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

CATALIST-LISTED coal miner Resources Prima Group's bid to buy a property in China has fallen through, the board confirmed in an update on Friday night.

Its binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) to take over the 2,332 square metre commercial property in Chongqing lapsed at the end of 2018, when talks did not yield any definitive agreement, and there was no deal to extend the MOU period, said the board.

The talks failed because of, among other reasons, "the results of the scoping exercise not being satisfactory to the company", it added.

Resources Prima inked an MOU in September 2018 to buy a property development company from Hong Kong-based Hing Chung Group (International) for S$33 million in new shares.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It disclosed on Apr 29, 2019 that the MOU had lapsed, but said at the time that more details would be given "in due course".

The termination of the MOU will not have a material impact on the earnings and net tangible assets per share of Resources Prima for the year to Dec 31, 2019, the board said.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190503_JOEL2_3771071.jpg
May 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth

BT_20190503_LANDMARK_3771007.jpg
May 3, 2019
Real Estate

Landmark Tower sale completion facing delays

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hard to pick clear winner between two upcoming US hotel Reit listings

Most Read

1 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
2 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
3 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
4 honestbee halts services in HK and Indonesia; layoffs to hit 10 per cent
5 Savings hacks for millennials and more
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

doc756oz75vfup1hngi3ko1_doc7237q9aotusgt91w1mk.jpg
May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB says Singapore home loans flat, with growth coming from region

doc756rv8liixv1itl1xlul_doc7237q9aotusgt91w1mk.jpg
May 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory sentiment cools in April as exports, output slow

May 3, 2019
Government & Economy

GIC buys 10% stake in world's sixth-largest container terminal operator

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening