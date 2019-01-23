RHT Health Trust completes redemption of S$120m in notes

THE manager of RHT Health Trust has redeemed in full notes worth S$120 million on their due date, it said on Wednesday. These notes had carried a coupon of 4.5 per cent per annum.

The redemption followed the completed sale of the trust's entire portfolio of healthcare assets to its controlling unitholder Fortis Healthcare for about S$895.55 million. The sale was completed this month.

It added that the RHT Group has earlier this month repaid bank loans with UOB and the Siemens Bank, Singapore branch of S$55 million, as well as a loan of S$53 million taken from IndusInd Bank Limited.