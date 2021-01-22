Sabana Reit posts H2 DPU of 2.29 S cents after including withheld H1 distribution

SABANA Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust's (Sabana Reit) distribution per unit (DPU) rose by 47.7 per cent to 2.29 Singapore cents for the six months ended Dec 31, 2020, from 1.55 cents a year ago.

The distribution includes about 0.58 cent withheld from the H1 2020 distribution. Otherwise, DPU would be 1.71 cents, up 10.3 per cent on the year.

Gross revenue was down 5.5 per cent to S$37.4 million for the second half of the year, from S$39.6 million a year ago. This was mainly due to lower contributions from 10 Changi South Street 2 following the termination of a master lease in H2 2019, the manager said in a bourse filing on Friday.

Net property income (NPI) fell 11.7 per cent on the year to S$23.8 million for the period, from S$26.9 million.

Including the some S$6.1 million in distribution withheld from H1 2020, total distribution declared to unitholders rose 48.1 per cent year on year to S$24.1 million, from S$16.3 million.

The distribution will be paid out on Feb 26, after books closure on Feb 1.

Meanwhile, for the full year ended Dec 31, 2020, DPU was 5.5 per cent lower at 2.76 Singapore cents, versus 2.92 cents a year ago, and distributable income fell 5.3 per cent to S$29.1 million. Gross revenue was 6.1 per cent lower at S$71.7 million, while NPI eased 13.5 per cent to S$44.6 million for the full year.

Donald Han, chief executive of the manager, noted that the Reit recorded an improved set of results over H1 2020.

"The outlook remains uncertain in 2021, but we are excited about the opening of our new NTP+ mall, which has seen strong interest from tenants. At the same time, the board and manager will continue to explore and consider all viable options for the Reit," he said.

Units of Sabana Reit closed flat at 37.5 Singapore cents on Thursday.