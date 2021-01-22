You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit posts H2 DPU of 2.29 S cents after including withheld H1 distribution

Fri, Jan 22, 2021 - 8:58 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SABANA Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust's (Sabana Reit) distribution per unit (DPU) rose by 47.7 per cent to 2.29 Singapore cents for the six months ended Dec 31, 2020, from 1.55 cents a year ago.

The distribution includes about 0.58 cent withheld from the H1 2020 distribution. Otherwise, DPU would be 1.71 cents, up 10.3 per cent on the year.

Gross revenue was down 5.5 per cent to S$37.4 million for the second half of the year, from S$39.6 million a year ago. This was mainly due to lower contributions from 10 Changi South Street 2 following the termination of a master lease in H2 2019, the manager said in a bourse filing on Friday.

Net property income (NPI) fell 11.7 per cent on the year to S$23.8 million for the period, from S$26.9 million.

Including the some S$6.1 million in distribution withheld from H1 2020, total distribution declared to unitholders rose 48.1 per cent year on year to S$24.1 million, from S$16.3 million.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The distribution will be paid out on Feb 26, after books closure on Feb 1.

Meanwhile, for the full year ended Dec 31, 2020, DPU was 5.5 per cent lower at 2.76 Singapore cents, versus 2.92 cents a year ago, and distributable income fell 5.3 per cent to S$29.1 million. Gross revenue was 6.1 per cent lower at S$71.7 million, while NPI eased 13.5 per cent to S$44.6 million for the full year.

Donald Han, chief executive of the manager, noted that the Reit recorded an improved set of results over H1 2020.

"The outlook remains uncertain in 2021, but we are excited about the opening of our new NTP+ mall, which has seen strong interest from tenants. At the same time, the board and manager will continue to explore and consider all viable options for the Reit," he said.

Units of Sabana Reit closed flat at 37.5 Singapore cents on Thursday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 22, 2021 09:01 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, FCT, Frasers Property, CDL, Soilbuild Reit, Penguin, Kimly

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday.

Jan 22, 2021 08:58 AM
Real Estate

Flash: Singapore retail rents fall 5.2% q-o-q in Q4 2020, taking full-year slide to 14.7%

Full story to come.

Jan 22, 2021 08:44 AM
Real Estate

Flash: Singapore office rents fall 3.5% q-o-q in Q4 2020, taking full-year drop to 8.5%

Full story to come.

Jan 22, 2021 08:40 AM
Life & Culture

Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten home run ended by Burnley

[LIVERPOOL] Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten run in the Premier League at Anfield came to a stunning end as Ashley...

Jan 22, 2021 08:28 AM
Consumer

Shiseido in talks to sell personal-care business to CVC

[TOKYO] Shiseido Co is in advanced talks to sell its shampoo and affordable skincare business to CVC Capital...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore's Covid-19 task force mulling new restrictions ahead of Chinese New Year

CDL expects 'material impairment loss' on investment in Sincere Property

Hot stock: Oceanus shares surge 8.2%, prompting SGX query

Semi-detached unit sees fierce bidding in year's first property auction

Broker's take: DBS says Wilmar deserves a higher valuation multiple than CPO peers

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for