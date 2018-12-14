You are here

Sabana Reit says no impact on Vibrant-related master leases so far

Fri, Dec 14, 2018 - 9:24 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

SABANA Reit said on Friday that there is no impact on master leases related to its sponsor Vibrant Group at this juncture.This comes days after Vibrant's independent auditors issued a disclaimer of opinion on its financial statements for the financial year ended Apr 30, 2018.The Reit manager announced on Oct 26 that it renewed three Vibrant-related master leases set to expire this year. As at the period ended Sep 30 2018, Vibrant-related entities contributed about 10.9 per cent of the portfolio revenue for Sabana Reit and rental payments are up to date till November 2018.

Sabana Reit closed unchanged at S$0.40 before the announcement.

