Sabana Reit says no impact on Vibrant-related master leases so far

SABANA Reit said on Friday that there is no impact on master leases related to its sponsor Vibrant Group at this juncture.This comes days after Vibrant's independent auditors issued a disclaimer of opinion on its financial statements for the financial year ended Apr 30, 2018.The Reit manager announced on Oct 26 that it renewed three Vibrant-related master leases set to expire this year. As at the period ended Sep 30 2018, Vibrant-related entities contributed about 10.9 per cent of the portfolio revenue for Sabana Reit and rental payments are up to date till November 2018.

Sabana Reit closed unchanged at S$0.40 before the announcement.