You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Safe-haven currencies in demand amid US-Iran tension

Tue, Jan 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

THE yen and other safe-haven currencies were in demand on Monday, along with assets such as gold, as investors fretted that the killing of Iran's most prominent military commander by the United States could trigger a broader Middle East conflict.

The moves extended a flight to safety that began on Friday after Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

The Japanese yen surged on Monday to a three-month high of 107.77 versus the US dollar in Asian trading and was last up 0.2 per cent on the day at just below 108.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Spot gold was 1.6 per cent higher, at an almost seven-year high, and oil rose on fears that any conflict in the region could disrupt global supplies.

SEE ALSO

US airstrikes lift safe-haven yen

The Swiss franc, another safe-haven currency, was little changed close to the four-month high of 1.0824 it reached against the euro on Friday.

Bitcoin, which some see as a digital gold, has also risen, hitting a two-week high of US$7,580.

Implied volatility gauges in euro/dollar, the most traded currency pair, were relatively calm, suggesting investors are not yet fleeing to add protection to their portfolios by buying currency options.

A currency volatility index developed by Deutsche Bank was only marginally higher and still close to its lowest levels on record.

Currencies sensitive to global risk appetite were weaker, including the Australian dollar, New Zealand dollar and Swedish crown.

"Iran is almost certainly to respond in some scale, scope and magnitude," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG.

Therefore "market participants are likely to remain nervous until there is more clarity over how geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran will proceed," he said, noting that geopolitical tensions could hurt global economic growth, especially if the price of oil increases.

So far, however, oil-related currencies such as the Canadian dollar, Norwegian crown and Russian rouble have not strengthened, even though Brent crude topped US$70 on Monday for the first time since September.

The dollar was 0.2 per cent lower against six major currencies and down 0.4 per cent against the euro at US$1.1196.

Elsewhere, the British pound was trading up 0.7 per cent at US$1.3160 and up 0.4 per cent at 85.04 pence against the euro ahead of a crucial week when British lawmakers are due to reconvene to debate the EU divorce deal Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed with Brussels. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Parts of Singtel's Optus network disrupted by fires

Singapore property players spared from crisis so far

ST Engg worth a look on record orderbook

S-Reits key driver of market turnover in 2019: SGX

Prudential Vietnam inks exclusive bancassurance deal with SeABank

Changing hands

BREAKING

Jan 7, 2020 12:19 AM
Consumer

Amazon Fire TV crosses 40m active users globally

[BENGALURU] Amazon.com Inc said on Monday its streaming device, Fire TV, has surpassed 40 million active users...

Jan 7, 2020 12:18 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore, its firms optimistic about India's long-term prospects: Tharman

SINGAPORE and its companies are optimistic about India's long-term prospects, Senior Minister and Coordinating...

Jan 7, 2020 12:08 AM
Government & Economy

Indonesia mobilises fishermen in stand-off with China

[JAKARTA] Indonesia will mobilise fishermen to join warships in the South China Sea to help defend against Chinese...

Jan 6, 2020 11:58 PM
Life & Culture

'Win a Picasso' charity draw postponed

[PARIS] A charity raffle for a Picasso painting worth more than one million euros (S$1.5 million) has been postponed...

Jan 6, 2020 11:34 PM
Transport

Aeromexico reaches compensation deal with Boeing over MAX crisis

[BENGALURU] Mexican airline Aeromexico said on Monday it had reached a compensation deal with Boeing Co related to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly