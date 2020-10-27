You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Safe-haven US$ up as Covid-19 surges, US stimulus hope fades

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

THE dollar gained on Monday, as surging Covid-19 cases in Europe and the United States and a lack of progress on a US stimulus package made traders turn to the safe-haven currency.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that she expected a White House response on Monday to the latest stimulus plan, but there is little evidence that a deal is close.

The US has recorded its highest number of new Covid-19 cases for two consecutive days and so has France. Spain announced a new state of emergency and Italy has ordered restaurants and bars to shut by 6 pm.

Media reports that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has proved successful in elderly people and that staff at a major British hospital were told to prepare for it as early as next month were not enough to bolster sentiment.

SEE ALSO

US$ lower on polls, Covid-19 aid concerns

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

But Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at broker Axi, said the news may have prevented a deeper sell-off. "Fortunately, there are several vaccines in the pipeline, or we could have been looking at a pretty significant market reset this morning with Covid-19 flash points flaring up in virtually every corner of the globe this weekend," he said.

An index tracking the US dollar against a basket of currencies was last up 0.1 per cent at 92.92.

Euro/dollar - the most traded currency pair and part of the index - fell 0.3 per cent at 1.1826.

It has slipped earlier by half a per cent after the German Ifo business climate index fell for the first time in six months in October.

The dollar also rose 0.1 per cent against the Japanese yen at 104.85.

"What will drive the US dollar this week is the ultimate trend in equities and the steepness of the US Treasury two-year and 10-year curve," said Stephen Gallo, currency analyst at BMO Capital Markets.

"Firmer equities yield a steeper curve, which yields a weaker dollar."

US 10-year Treasury yields fell to their lowest since Wednesday.

The Chinese yuan was down 0.5 per cent against the US dollar at 6.6982 in the offshore market - a one-week low - in a sign of caution as the Chinese government began discussions on its next five-year plan.

Some other losers included the Norwegian kroner and the Australian dollar, as they retreated from last week's gains driven by traders taking on more risk.

Both fell in early European trading, but rebounded slightly afterwards.

The Aussie dollar was last flat at 0.7138. The kroner was down 0.2 per cent at 9.2520 against the dollar, having seen nearly one per cent drop earlier and stabilised against the euro at 10.9410.

Elsewhere, the British pound recovered the lost ground, rising by 0.1 per cent to US$1.3057 and by 0.4 per cent against the euro to 90.56 pence. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Compass, SingNet in copyright fight over alleged Singtel TV infringement

SIA Engineering announces deals involving investments in the Philippines

Corporate digest

MAS issues notice to remove manager of EH-Reit

ARA Logos to buy Australia properties, invest in sponsor's funds

Nanofilm IPO a play on growth stocks in tech space

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 27, 2020 12:36 AM
Technology

Moon richer in water than once thought

[PARIS] There may be far more water on the moon than previously thought, according to two studies published Monday...

Oct 27, 2020 12:29 AM
Government & Economy

Najib seeks support for opposition leader's premiership bid

[KUALA LUMPUR] Former Malaysian premier and now-ruling party lawmaker Najib Razak sought support from coalition...

Oct 26, 2020 11:29 PM
Real Estate

US new-home sales fell slightly in September

[WASHINGTON] New-home sales in the US fell slightly in September, while remaining elevated, suggesting demand is...

Oct 26, 2020 11:23 PM
Government & Economy

China gives six US media outlets a week to report on operations

[BEIJING] China's foreign ministry on Monday ordered six US media outlets to report back on their operations in the...

Oct 26, 2020 10:56 PM
Transport

Rolls-Royce seeks US$2.6b in make-or-break share issue

[LONDON] Aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce will ask shareholders on Tuesday for 2 billion pounds (S$3.54 billion) in a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singaporeans stuck on island turn to private jets, daycations

How has Covid-19 hit Singapore's less well-off?

Siglap Shopping Centre collective sale to carry S$120m reserve price

Google, Temasek agree to invest US$350m in Indonesia's Tokopedia

What does Kwek Leng Peck's resignation mean for CDL's share price?

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for