You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sakae expects growth hit from Covid-19

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 10:39 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

SUSHI chain Sakae Holdings has published an update on how the Covid-19 outbreak is affecting its business, in reply to queries from the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

It said it expects consumer demand to remain weak, with reduced revenue for the period from April 1 to June 30 adversely impacting the group's financial performance.

Singapore has been in a partial lockdown since April 7 and since then, Sakae has operated only takeaway, on-line ordering and restaurant delivery businesses, with support from its central kitchen.

Dining-in at food-and-beverage outlets will still not be permitted for at least a few more weeks from June 1, Sakae noted: "The group will continue to monitor sales and developments closely and make adjustments accordingly."

Sakae has already moved to cut costs. It has temporarily halted the procurement of bulk ingredients, frozen headcount and salary increments and reduced casual staff.

SEE ALSO

Sakae Holdings to get some S$3.21m from troubled liquidated associate

To the SGX's query on how Covid-19 has affected Sakae's liquidity, the company replied that it is taking a prudent approach in managing its cash flow to conserve cash.

The group is applying for additional bank facilities in the form of a temporary bridging loan. Various forms of support from the government, including property tax rebates and the enhanced Jobs Support Scheme (including the waiver of foreign worker levy and deferment of income tax), will also provide some relief to the group.

Sakae expects growth to be curtailed for FY2020 ending on June 30, as well as for FY2021.

"The group expects further challenges within the food and beverage industry, given the lack of visibility on when consumer sentiment and demand will recover, and until such time that dining-in at restaurants is permitted," it said.

Sakae shares last changed hands at S$0.045 on May 26.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

mDR proposes 100-for-1 share consolidation

Mapletree Industrial Trust to replace SPH in STI

Creative launches Super X-Fi products in China

Amazon in talks to buy US$2b stake in Singtel associate Bharti Airtel: sources

EHT's sponsor in talks to change control of manager to Far East Consortium

Don Agro set to invest S$1.9m to expand storage capacity

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 4, 2020 10:20 PM
Government & Economy

EU considers broadening scrutiny of foreign investments

[BRUSSELS] The European Union's executive has proposed broadening scrutiny of foreign investments in the bloc,...

Jun 4, 2020 09:53 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open lower, pulling back after streak of gains

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks opened lower Thursday as the June rally showed signs of fatigue, while the US reported...

Jun 4, 2020 09:13 PM
Government & Economy

US jobless claims persist even as Americans return to work

[NEW YORK] As business reopenings picked up nationwide, Americans filed nearly 2 million applications for...

Jun 4, 2020 08:34 PM
Companies & Markets

mDR proposes 100-for-1 share consolidation

MAINBOARD-listed mDR has proposed to undertake a 100-for-one share consolidation, subject to shareholders' approval...

Jun 4, 2020 08:29 PM
Government & Economy

ECB unveils bigger-than-expected increase in crisis bond buying

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank intensified its response to the coronavirus recession with a bigger-than-...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.