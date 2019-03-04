You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sakae unit to provide consultancy services to Vietnam city's development plan

Mon, Mar 04, 2019 - 3:21 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SAKAE Holdings' subsidiary has on March 1 entered into a consultancy contract with Vietnam's Da Nang Infrastructure Investment and Urban Development Project Management Board, the operator of conveyor belt sushi restaurants said in a statement on Monday.

Sakae Corporate Advisory (SCA) will provide consultancy services for the "adjustment of the Da Nang City Master Plan" and the design of an economic development strategy. Surbana Jurong Consultants has been engaged as a consultant to fulfil the scope and deliverables on the urban and infrastructure works of the Da Nang City Conceptual Master Plan 2030.

SCA and the Da Nang board, together with Surbana Jurong, will evaluate the city's planning and related issues, work on proposals - such as identifying areas for improvement, the city's concept plan and investment promotion plan - and follow through with implementation.

SCA will use internal resources for its part in the project, which is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets and earnings per share of the group for the financial year ending June 30, 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Pine Capital interim CEO quits as shareholders call for removal vote; names new independent director

KTL Global to issue S$5.35m of 5-year, 0% convertibles to Chinese investor

Mirach Energy seeks further time extension to exit SGX watch-list

First Sponsor buying 36,405 sq m of Guangdong land for 738m yuan

Qoo10 sharpens focus on S-E Asia

Hyflux reports S$916m impairment for Tuaspring, other assets

Editor's Choice

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

BT_20190304_CCQUEST1_3712005.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Garage

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

BT_20190304_PGQOO_3712452.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Qoo10 sharpens focus on S-E Asia

Most Read

1 The Trump-Kim bromance: is the honeymoon over?
2 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
3 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
4 Legaltech and the law: How tech will change the practice
5 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Mar 4, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

AK_gmbr2_0403.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Real Estate

Gambas Way industrial site on reserve list triggered for tender: JTC

Mar 4, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, First Sponsor, Mirach Energy, Transcorp, Trek 2000, AMP Capital

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening