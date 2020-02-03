You are here

Sarine Tech sues for IP infringement in India

Mon, Feb 03, 2020 - 8:30 AM
SARINE Technologies, which makes precision technology products for diamond and gemstone production, and its subsidiary Galatea have filed additional lawsuits in India.

The lawsuits pertain to patent and copyright infringement against manufacturers of alleged intellectual property (IP) infringing “Galaxy” machines, the mainboard-listed firm said in a filing late on Sunday night.

Sarine’s products include the “Galaxy” family of inclusion mapping systems, rough diamond planning optimisation systems, and laser cutting and shaping systems, which are used by diamond polishers, dealers and retailers.

As part of the lawsuits, court-appointed commissioners conducted surprise inspections of various locations in the diamond manufacturing centre of Surat city, in the Indian state of Gujarat, Sarine said on Sunday. The company's "Galaxy" systems are allegedly being manufactured and/or used in violation of its intellectual property in those locations.

The inspections will allow the cases to proceed through the courts, said David Block, chief executive officer of Sarine.

“It is encouraging to see the drop in the response time of the Indian authorities to the problem of piracy in the market,” Mr Block added.

