You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sasseur Reit Q4 DPU of 1.999 Singapore cents beats forecast

Mon, Feb 18, 2019 - 9:10 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

SASSEUR Reit has posted a fourth-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.999 Singapore cents, 28.1 per cent higher than the forecasted DPU of 1.561 Singapore cents.

For the three months ended Dec 31, distributable income was S$23.6 million, also 28.1 per cent above forecast.

Sasseur Reit's net property income, listed as entrusted management agreements rental income, was S$31.2 million, 1.6 per cent above forecast despite a softening Chinese yuan. The Reit noted a "strong pick-up in consumer spending and shopper traffic" at all four of its outlet malls in China, especially the newer and larger Hefei and Kunming outlet malls.

The Reit said: "Outlet sales were better than forecast as shoppers were attracted to the year-end seasonal promotional events, leading to a strong increase in fourth-quarter sales."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Portfolio occupancy rate for the fourth quarter improved to 95.2 per cent from 94.4 per cent in the third quarter as more tenants were signed up and tenant mix adjusted to suit consumer preferences.

Vito Xu, chairman of the Reit manager, said: "China's softening economic growth has generally resulted in slower sell-through rate of branded products in full price stores; this increased supply for outlets. In a slower economic environment, customers also actively look for bargains and this has benefited Sasseur's business. Sasseur's outlets have therefore been able to offer more choices and better value-for-money purchases to their customers, boosting our outlet sales."

Net asset value per unit was 90.33 Singapore cents as at Dec 31.

DPU for the full year ended 2018 was 5.128 Singapore cents, 12.6 per cent above the 4.554 Singapore cents DPU forecast. This comprised a DPU of 3.541 cents declared for the second half of 2018, and 1.587 cents paid for the period from March 28, 2018 to June 30, 2018.

The annualised distribution yield based on the total DPU was 9.4 per cent at the closing unit price of S$0.71 on Feb 18, as well as 8.4 per cent at the IPO offering price of S$0.80.

Going forward, Sasseur Reit will switch its distribution payments from a semi-annual to a quarterly basis.

Companies & Markets

Frasers Hospitality appoints Koh Teck Chuan as CEO

Vibrant unit to sell 60% stake in real estate developer for S$28.1m

Healthway Medical Corp expects smaller loss for FY2018

CITIC Envirotech wins 474m yuan industrial hazardous waste treatment project in Shanxi

OCBC rolls out digital token to replace hardware security tokens

SilkAir to add non-stop flights from Singapore to Busan from May 1

Editor's Choice

BT_20190218_LMXFRAGRANCEIZLL_3698201.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b

BP_Hyflux_180219_5.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors

BT_20190218_MRBEST6NCF_3698530.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?

Most Read

1 Hyflux's replies to Sias raise more questions
2 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
3 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
4 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
5 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Feb 18, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019: Doubling down on restructuring, S$1.1b Bicentennial Bonus

hzbudget0218a.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6vxt6srl6o91jcr7p12g.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore January non-oil exports fall 10.1% for worst showing in over 2 years

file7414va1wl3nv9a193wl.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening