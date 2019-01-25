You are here

SATS appoints venture capital veteran as ID

Fri, Jan 25, 2019 - 7:15 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sgJamieLeeBT

SATS Ltd, which handles cargo and provides in-flight catering services, has appointed GGV Capital managing partner Jenny Lee as its independent non-executive director, it said on Friday. 

Ms Lee has more than 16 years of global venture capital experience, and had helped set up the GGV's first China operations in 2005. Prior to that, she held various engineering and operating positions at Singapore Technologies Aerospace, and was previously at Morgan Stanley as an investment banker.

"Her strengths are in venture capital investing with a focus on finding and partnering with disruptive technology companies, coming up with latest technical inventions that can benefit the corporate world at large," said SATS. "With more than 16 years of experience in venture capital investing, her wealth of experience will enhance and complement the competencies and skills of the present board."

Shares of SATS closed on Friday at S$4.85, down three Singapore cents.

