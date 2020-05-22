SBS Transit's Q1 profit after tax nearly halves, led by fall in public transport services

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SBS Transit's profit after tax fell 46.1 per cent on the year to S$11.1 million for the first quarter, led by a decline in public transport services.
The group, which is 75-per-cent owned by ComfortDelGro Group, said that "the path of recovery to normal is expected to be...
