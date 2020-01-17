You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SCI takes S$54m hit from criminal, civil claims over China wastewater discharge

Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 8:39 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

SEMBCORP Industries (SCI) faces S$54 million in fines and cash settlement from legal proceedings over the discharge of off-specification wastewater by its 95 per cent-owned joint-venture company in China, Sembcorp Nanjing Suiwu. 

However, no further financial impact is expected, as the amount has been fully provided for as at end-September 2019, SCI said in a Friday bourse filing after trading hours. 

Sembcorp Nanjing Suiwu, which is involved in wastewater treatment, was fined S$10 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. It has also reached a civil settlement agreement with the local authorities, which is expected to be finalised in February 2020, SCI disclosed in the filing.

SCI said that it "deeply regrets that the illegal and isolated activities of a few employees of the joint-venture company for a period prior to early-2017 had resulted in this incident". The employees have since been charged and sentenced by the court in their individual capacities, it added. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The incident was thoroughly investigated by management. All necessary steps to further strengthen internal controls and processes were undertaken. The facility is in compliance with all regulatory standards," SCI said. 

SEE ALSO

China securities regulator says to balance equity supply and demand this year

Separately, SCI added that Sembcorp Nanjing Suiwu will be committing to new investments worth about S$45 million over the next four years for projects and initiatives that support environmental protection in the country. 

In 2018, it had estimated that its proportionate share of the total potential fines and claims could amount up to S$100 million, including the provision of S$25.4 million previously made in its FY2017 financial statements.

SCI shares closed at S$2.32 on Friday before the announcement, up 0.43 per cent.

Companies & Markets

EHT’s largest shareholder Frank Yuan pares stake to 10.69%

Teckwah consolidates logistics operations for efficiency

Singapore O&G appoints ex-CFO Eric Choo as new CEO from Feb 3

Jasper in negative equity position as Q3 losses deepen 17%

Broker's take: DBS maintains 'buy' on Singtel despite associate Airtel's failed court plea

India Supreme Court rejects pleas from Singtel associate Airtel, other telcos

BREAKING

Jan 17, 2020 08:24 PM
Banking & Finance

China securities regulator says to balance equity supply and demand this year

[SHANGHAI] China's securities watchdog said on Friday that it would keep equity supply and demand in balance in 2020...

Jan 17, 2020 08:00 PM
Government & Economy

China birth rate hits lowest level since 1949

[BEIJING] China's birth rate dropped last year to its lowest level since the Communist country was founded in 1949,...

Jan 17, 2020 07:30 PM
Government & Economy

Khamenei: 'Bitter' plane tragedy should not cloud Soleimani's 'sacrifice'

[TEHERAN] Iran's supreme leader called the accidential downing of a Ukrainian airliner a "bitter" tragedy Friday but...

Jan 17, 2020 07:09 PM
Companies & Markets

EHT’s largest shareholder Frank Yuan pares stake to 10.69%

FRANK Yuan, the single-largest shareholder of Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT), has sold 20 million stapled securities...

Jan 17, 2020 07:01 PM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong regulator tells banks to do more to prepare for the end of Libor

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong banks must step up efforts to prepare for the end of the discredited Libor interest rate...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly