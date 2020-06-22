You are here

Scoot to operate flights to eight cities by August, offers free date change on tickets

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 5:14 PM
SINGAPORE Airline's (SIA) budget carrier Scoot will reinstate flights to Guangzhou, Ipoh, Kuching and Penang this month, bringing its total number of flights to 80, it said on Monday. 

Flight to another two cities - Surabaya and Taipei - will be reinstated in July, for a total of 128 flights to eight destinations, it told The Business Times

This is up from 52 flights to two cities - Hong Kong and Perth - the airline ran in April and May.

All other flights originally scheduled for the months of June and July will be cancelled, Scoot said. It added that it will continue to adjust its network in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Flight schedules may be subject to change due to regulatory reasons.

All customers affected by flight cancellations will be notified progressively. They will have two options to claim a refund on the unused portion of their itinerary: a 100-per-cent refund via their original payment method, or a 120 per cent refund in Scoot vouchers valid for 12 months. 

The budget carrier is also offering customers a one-time free date change for new bookings made from June 22 to July 31 on its website, app, or WeChat mini booking site.

This will give customers "more confidence to plan ahead for their travels", it said.

The one-time free date change can be used up to four hours before the scheduled flight departure time. However, a fare difference may apply to the rate.

Customers can change their flight dates on the Scoot app and website. They do not need to contact a call centre, the airline said.

Scoot added that it will provide more information once Singapore's arrangements to develop "green lanes" for essential travel with selected countries is confirmed. 

Earlier this month, the Republic established fast-lane arrangements with six provinces and municipalities in mainland China: Chongqing, Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Tianjin and Zhejiang.

On June 12, SIA said it will allow travellers from some cities in Australia and New Zealand to transit through Changi Airport to any destination in its network operated by Scoot, SIA, or regional wing SilkAir.

Transfers are allowed on flights between airlines within the SIA group. However, transfers to and from flights operated by other airlines are not permitted.

Shares of SIA were trading at S$4.03 as at 4.57pm on Monday, up S$0.03 or 0.8 per cent.

