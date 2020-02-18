You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Secura FY19 net profit slumps 80%, warns of loss of major contracts

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 8:09 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

SECURITY firm Secura on Tuesday said it made a net profit of S$366,000 last year, down 80 per cent from 2018.

Revenue in the 12 months ended Dec 31, 2019 was S$38.7 million, down 6 per cent from 2018.

The group cautioned that its security guarding segment will decline substantially in the next financial year as a few major contracts were not renewed. Security guarding accounted for S$26.2 million of group revenue last year.

The security guarding segment also faces industry-wide shortage of manpower and increasing cost pressure due to the rise in wages under the Progressive Wage Model, it said.

"However, we do expect an improvement in remote surveillance business. This, coupled with the outstanding orders from digital forensic business carried over from FY2019 to FY2020, should cushion the overall decline in business. Other segments such as security printing, cybersecurity and training are expected to remain stable," Secura added.

SEE ALSO

Secura Group expects net loss for Q2 as it issues profit guidance

Segment profit from security guarding was S$950,000. Segment loss from cybersecurity was S$22,000 and security printing made a segment profit of S$683,000.

The group said it will continue to focus on business profitability before reaching out to new arenas.

Earnings per share was 0.09 Singapore cent in 2019, down from 0.47 cent in 2018.

No dividend was declared. In 2018, a final dividend of 0.3 cent per share was declared.

Net asset value per share was 11.29 cents as at Dec 31, 2019, down from 11.49 cents as at Dec 31, 2018.

Secura shares last traded at S$0.047 on Feb 14.

Companies & Markets

AEI Corp expects FY19 loss on impairment, poor business

Hotel Properties, Ong Beng Seng to acquire hotel in Italian Dolomites

Interra Resources JV completes development well in Myanmar

'Sustained negative impact' from Covid-19 could hurt Japan hotel business: IPC

QAF expects jump in Q4 earnings on better primary business performance

China Sunsine issues Q4 profit guidance on lower selling prices

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 18, 2020 08:08 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: 4 new cases including 3 linked to Grace Assembly of God church

[SINGAPORE] Another four people have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection, bringing the total to 81. All four...

Feb 18, 2020 07:25 PM
Companies & Markets

AEI Corp expects FY19 loss on impairment, poor business

AEI Corp, which has been placed on the SGX Watchlist, said on Tuesday that it expects to report a loss for the 2019...

Feb 18, 2020 07:15 PM
Companies & Markets

Hotel Properties, Ong Beng Seng to acquire hotel in Italian Dolomites

HOTEL Properties Limited (HPL) plans to add another Italian hotel to its portfolio, this time from Italy's Dolomites...

Feb 18, 2020 07:03 PM
Companies & Markets

Interra Resources JV completes development well in Myanmar

PETROLEUM exploration and production firm Interra Resources said on Tuesday that its joint-venture entity,...

Feb 18, 2020 06:55 PM
Companies & Markets

'Sustained negative impact' from Covid-19 could hurt Japan hotel business: IPC

PROPERTY investment firm IPC Corp said on Tuesday that the Covid-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the business of...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly