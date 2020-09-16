You are here

Secura unit wins S$10.7m security services contract

Wed, Sep 16, 2020 - 10:15 PM
SOVERUS Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Catalist-listed Secura Group has secured a S$10.7 million contract to provide unarmed security services to a Singapore multinational conglomerate.

The contract will run from Feb 1, 2021 to Jan 31, 2024, with an option for a further 12-month extension.

This brings Secura's order book of security guarding contracts to about S$41.1 million. Of that, about S$24.6 million of contracts is expected to be fulfilled by Dec 31, 2021 and the remainder by January 2024.

Shares in Secura closed up 3.03 per cent at S$0.068 on Wednesday before the announcement.

