Secura unit wins S$10.7m security services contract

SOVERUS Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Catalist-listed Secura Group has secured a S$10.7 million contract to provide unarmed security services to a Singapore multinational conglomerate.

The contract will run from Feb 1, 2021 to Jan 31, 2024, with an option for a further 12-month extension.

This brings Secura's order book of security guarding contracts to about S$41.1 million. Of that, about S$24.6 million of contracts is expected to be fulfilled by Dec 31, 2021 and the remainder by January 2024.

Shares in Secura closed up 3.03 per cent at S$0.068 on Wednesday before the announcement.