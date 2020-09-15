You are here

Seek value in HK traditional sectors: Maybank KE

Most new economy stocks now trading at very high P/E ratios after recent rally
Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

rk_HongKongskyline_150920.jpg
The pandemic-driven rally had sent share prices of Hong Kong's new economy stocks soaring but it may be time for investors to seek value in traditional sectors including finance, consumer and Macau gaming as the Covid-19 virus comes under control, according to Maybank Kim Eng's portfolio strategist Sonija Li.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

