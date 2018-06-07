You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sembcorp, Ascendas-Singbridge formalise agreements to develop Andhra Pradesh capital

Thu, Jun 07, 2018 - 9:21 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

A SHAREHOLDERS agreement for a joint venture company between a Sembcorp and Ascendas-Singbridge consortium, and the Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC), has been finalised for the development of a 684-hectare startup area in Amaravati, the new capital city of Andhra Pradesh. 

With the finalisation of the terms, the Amaravati Capital City Startup Area will be developed by the consortium and ADC through  Amaravati Development Partners (ADP), of which Sembcorp and Ascendas-Singbridge have a joint 58 per cent stake, with the ADC holding the remaining 42 per cent share.

In a filing with the Singapore Exchange, Sembcorp said that the ADP had on June 7 signed a concession and development agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government "to development rights, licences and required authorisations/concessions for the said startup area and to undertake catalytic developments".

"ADP and the state government of Andhra Pradesh have agreed on a schedule of 12 months for the conditions precedent to be satisfied, which may be extended as set out in the agreement."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The signings took place on the sidelines of the Amaravati Partners Joint Implementation Steering Committee meeting chaired by Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations at Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry, S Iswaran and the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu.

The startup area lies within the 20-square kilometre Seed Development Area of Amaravati City and will be developed in phases over 15 to 20 years.

Sembcorp shares ended S$0.02 or 0.7 per cent higher at S$2.98 on Thursday before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

Low Keng Huat acquires 67 Cairnhill Road and 2 adjacent plots for S$100m

Citic Envirotech secures 1b yuan environmental project in Anyang City

Broker's take: OCBC Investment Research sees HPHT selldown as overblown

Addvalue to sell data gathering services to 'premier global satellite service company'

Stocks to watch: Del Monte Pacific, TTJ Holdings, Raffles Education, Mandarin Oriental International

China Bearing gets another extension to meet criteria for Catalist listing

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_070618_2.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

BT_20180607_JOEL_3463603.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Consumer

Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars

Most Read

1 Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
4 SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
5 COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc70h62qb2rpejnomhbum_doc6zhb5mv2jxt9n4o673y.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Real Estate

Cooling measures working in some Asia-Pacific markets, including Singapore: S&P housing report

doc70h62qb2rpejnomhbum_doc6zhb5mv2jxt9n4o673y.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 7, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS partners IFC to spur green bond market in Asia

as-housing-1805.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices rise 0.5% in May from April; volume slips 5.3%: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening