You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sembcorp inks solar panel deal with Singapore Airlines, SIA Engineering

Wed, Feb 12, 2020 - 5:42 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

SEMBCORP Industries will build more than 20,000 solar panels, with a capacity of 8.2 megawatt-peak (MWp), for Singapore Airlines (SIA) and SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC), the three companies announced in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The deal takes the solar capacity pipeline for Sembcorp - which earlier this week bagged a public-sector project for a floating solar farm - to about 250MWp, including ongoing operations.

Under the power purchase agreement, Sembcorp’s wholly owned Sembcorp Solar subsidiary will install the panels at facilities such as SIA’s Airline House and training centre, as well as SIAEC hangars and an engine test facility, by June 2020. No value for the deal was disclosed in the announcement.

Any extra power will go to Changi Airport Group’s electrical grid, as well as the national grid, in an arrangement that was billed as part of “the SIA Group’s commitment towards renewable energy sources and more sustainable operations”.

The contract is not expected to materially affect SIA and SIAEC’s earnings and net asset per share for the year to March 31, 2020, nor that of Sembcorp for the year to Dec 31, 2020.

SEE ALSO

Collins Aerospace opens Singapore Innovation Hub, inks 12-year agreement with SIA

Sembcorp added S$0.05, or 2.49 per cent, to S$2.06 on Wednesday, before the announcement, while  SIA closed up by S$0.11, or 1.29 per cent, to S$8.64.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 12, 2020 04:55 PM
Transport

Nissan sues Ghosn in Japan, seeks 10b yen in damages

[TOKYO] Nissan Motor is stepping up its pursuit of claims against former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, suing for 10 billion...

Feb 12, 2020 04:41 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets climb at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up...

Feb 12, 2020 04:34 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Wednesday, a second consecutive day of gains as concerns eased about...

Feb 12, 2020 04:26 PM
Banking & Finance

Tiny Korean hedge fund hits jackpot with 'Parasite' deal

[SEOUL] For a tiny South Korean hedge fund, the shock Oscar win of dark comedy Parasite couldn't be better...

Feb 12, 2020 04:25 PM
Garage

Tencent, Alibaba apps find fans in virus-affected schools

[HONG KONG] In coronavirus-hit China, demand for virtual office tools from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly