Sembcorp Q2 profit up 46.8%

Fri, Aug 03, 2018 - 8:18 AM
SEMBCORP Industries on Friday posted a second-quarter net profit of S$81.9 million, up 46.8 per cent from S$55.8 million last year, thanks to higher contributions from its utilities and urban development segments. 

Earnings per share stood at 3.94 Singapore cents, up from 2.57 Singapore cents last year. 

An interim dividend of two Singapore cents per ordinary share has been declared, which will be paid on Aug 31, Sembcorp said. 

Turnover also rose 46.6 per cent to S$3.34 billion for the quarter. 

However, for the half-year to June 30, net profit fell 8 per cent to S$158.6 million, mainly due to losses from the group's marine and construction businesses. 

Net profit excluding the group's marine business would have risen 30 per cent to S$190.5 million, Sembcorp noted. 

Earnings per share came in at 7.6 Singapore cents for H1 2018, down from 8.5 Singapore cents in the year-ago period. 

Meanwhile, turnover rose 39 per cent to S$6.1 billion. 

Utilities continues to be the key contributor the group's earnings, delivering a 58 per cent profit growth to S$155.3 million for the half-year period, with key markets Singapore and China performing well, and turnaround to profitability achieved in India, Sembcorp said. 

The urban development business also continued to deliver a steady profit of S$45 million, albeit down 2 per cent from last year. 

Nonetheless, the group's marine business continued to face a challenging environment, the group noted. 

"Transformation efforts to move up the value chain have resulted in new business opportunities, but they require significant time and effort in project co-development with potential customers before orders are secured," Sembcorp said. 

For the six months to June 30, the group's marine business segment recorded a loss of S$31.9 million, versus a profit of S$25.6 million a year earlier, mainly due to lower overall business activities, and loss recognised from the sale of a semi-submersible rig, Sembcorp said. 

Shares in Sembcorp last traded flat to close at S$2.62 apiece on Thursday. 

