You are here
SembMarine posts S$55.62m Q2 net loss
Revenue recognition has yet to kick in from S$730m projects, says yard group CEO
Singapore
SEMBCORP Marine posted a net loss of S$55.62 million for the second quarter on the realised loss from the sale of a semi-submersible rig and lower overall business volume. This is a reversal from a net profit of S$5.12 million for the corresponding quarter a year ago.
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg