SembMarine posts S$55.62m Q2 net loss

Revenue recognition has yet to kick in from S$730m projects, says yard group CEO
Sat, Jul 21, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Singapore

SEMBCORP Marine posted a net loss of S$55.62 million for the second quarter on the realised loss from the sale of a semi-submersible rig and lower overall business volume. This is a reversal from a net profit of S$5.12 million for the corresponding quarter a year ago.

