SembMarine Q4 net profit sinks 94.9% to S$5.9m

OFFSHORE engineering group Sembcorp Marine saw net profit for the fourth quarter tumble 94.9 per cent to S$5.9 million from S$117.3 million a year ago on “continued low overall business volume”, impairment of an asset and accelerated depreciation costs.

The drop was partially offset by increased margin recognition from newly secured floater projects and the writeback of provisions for completed projects, SembMarine said ahead of market open on Wednesday. It noted that profit in the fourth quarter of 2017 had been boosted mainly by the net positive effects of contract termination of three rig contracts, and a one-off gain on disposal of Cosco Group shares.

Earnings per share (EPS) dropped to 0.28 Singapore cent, down 95 per cent from 5.61 cents previously. Shares for SembMarine closed at S$1.58 on Tuesday.

SembMarine said no interim and final dividend has been declared for the full year, as it opts for “a prudent approach to conserving cash in light of the challenging business environment”. This comapres to a payout of two Singapore cents for the preceding year.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

For the three months to Dec 31, revenue dipped 0.2 per cent to S$913 million.

Per segment, rig and floaters posted revenue of S$746 million, up from S$639 million the year before. Repairs and upgrades revenue was at S$140 million, down from S$144 million the year before . Meanwhile, revenue from offshore platforms plunged 97.8 per cent to S$11.8 million from S$109 million the year before. Other activities posted a revenue of S$15.3 million, down from S$18.2 million the year before.

For full-year 2018, the company sank into the red with a net loss of S$74.1 million, reversing from a net profit of S$260.2 million the year before despite a 61.1 per cent rise in revenue to S$4.89 billion. This came as cost of sales jumped 81.7 per cent to S$4.88 billion from S$2.69 billion in 2017.

Loss per share for 2018 came to 3.55 cents compared to EPS of 12.45 cents the year before.

For full-year 2018, revenue grew 61 per cent to S$4.89 billion. This was due largely to revenue recognition on delivery of seven jack-up rigs to Borr Drilling, one jack-up rig to BOT Lease Co Ltd (BOTL), the sale of the West Rigel semisubmersible rig (renamed Transocean Norge) and higher percentage recognition for ongoing drillships and newly secured offshore production projects in the full year, the company said.

Turnover for its rigs and floaters segment was S$4.15 billion for the full year, compared with S$1.72 billion previously. For offshore platforms, revenue was S$184 million, down from S$732 million the year prior due to fewer contracts on hand, and completion of existing projects.

Lastly, revenue from repairs and upgrades totalled S$476 million, down from S$499 million the year before due to fewer ships repaired. Average revenue per vessel was higher at S$1.61 million, up from S$1.28 million the year before on improved vessel mix of higher-value works.

Excluding the sale of West Rigel and rig deliveries to Borr Drilling and BOTL, the company said that group revenue for full year totalled S$2.53 billion, “largely unchanged” from S$2.55 billion the year before.

Moving forward, as part of its transformation and yard consolidation strategy, SembMarine said it would move all operations from its Tanjong Kling Yard (TKY) by end 2019, four years ahead of schedule. This will result in accelerated depreciation of assets at TKY amounting to S$60 million over 15 months, from Q4 2018 to end 2019. After the move, the group will realise cost savings estimated at S$48 million per annum from full year 2020 onwards.